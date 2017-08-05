Ripley's aquarium to host 'Mermaid Summer Camp' Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ripley's aquarium to host 'Mermaid Summer Camp' Tuesday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Facebook) (Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If your little one is obsessed with mermaids, Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has the perfect event for you.

On Tuesday, August 8, Ripley’s is hosting a “Mermaid Summer Camp,” from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The Facebook event says attendees will be able to create their own mermaid name and play plenty of mermaid games. The mermaids-in-training will be able to swim in Ripley’s special pool with a real tail and learn plenty of tricks.

Back on dry land, attendees will get a mermaid t-shirt and a certificate recognizing them as a real mermaid.

Reservations are required, visit Ripley’s website to register.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

