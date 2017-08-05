S.C.U.T.E urges beach goers and vacationers to turn off all lights near sea turtle nests

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, S.C.U.T.E, took to Facebook Friday to warn beach goers of using bright lights around sea turtle nests.

Around 6:30 am Friday morning, S.C.U.T.E got word from someone walking on the beach that they found a hole near a beach house that looked like a nest had hatched, but there were no tracks.

They found one hatchling under the house, but because it rained the night before, most of the tracks had washed away.

One person found three hatchlings in the road that had been run over by a car, and several other live hatchlings were surrounding light poles.

They found several dozen others swimming in a pool, at a house with multiple lights on.

They ended up rescuing 55 hatchlings from all over the area, but there’s no way to be sure they got them all.

” PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE if you're staying in a house on the beach turn your lights off outside, including the parking area under the house. Any lights that can be seen from the beach can cause hatching sea turtles to become disoriented and quickly result in their death. Also No flashlights, No camera flash. They need the DARK to find the ocean,” the post read.

They urge you to call either 843- 458-4688 or 843-344-8950 if you find a nest near bright lights or houses.

Copyright 2017. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.