Terry Evans Legacy will Race On

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Terry Evans was a special friend and a special driver here in Myrtle Beach.



"Just to be around him was amazing and you knew that when it was all going on. You hate you get to this point you kind of let it go and kinda take for granted that he was here. We all wish we could go back and spend more time and hold him," said Myrtle Beach Speedway GM Steve Zacharias.



Terry was a fixture on the track for over 15 years trying to perfect his craft.



"He ran late models, trucks. He ran many stocks. He ran go carts for a long time," Zacharias said.



And Evans was pretty good at driving.



"He actually won 20, I think 21 races. Just the other day he won the very last race he drove here at Myrtle Beach Speedway. He stood right here in Victory Lane with his truck."



Evans was slated to build on his points lead next Saturday. In his passing, Zacharias will help raise funds for medical expenses through ticket sales and other helmet collections.



"My big thing is always been is that Terry worked so hard for all of us, it's time for all of us to work hard for him and his family. He would his wife to not have to worry about bills and where the money's coming from."



Terry's memory will race on long after turn four here in Myrtle Beach.



"Terry Evans is not gonna die in vain. We're gonna make sure that everything that he stood, for stands for will continue. We're gonna make sure of that with this racing brother hood foundation," said Steve Zacharias.



The next race at Myrtle Beach Speedway is Saturday, August 12th.



