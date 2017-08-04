Drug interdiction operation in Myrtle Beach area nets 10 arrests

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday.

According to an Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and members of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit initiated the operation after receiving complaints about drug activity in the area of Pine Drive off Highway 15.

Two search warrants were executed, one on Pine Drive and one in Cape Landing Apartments on Cape Landing Drive. The 10 arrests resulted in 27 arrest warrants issued for multiple defendants. Agents and deputies seized $1,965 cash, three handguns, two grams of heroin, a gram of crack cocaine, a small indoor marijuana grow and 363 grams of marijuana. The total street value of the seized drugs is $5,040.

Wayne Jordan Hicks, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Jacob Taylor Hicks, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Joshua Tyler Hicks, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Edward Patrick Kidd, 51, Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Carla Michelle Snuggs, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.

Kayli Layne Watts,18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

John Michael Hardwick, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense, distribution of marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine first.

Parker Kensey Weatherspoon, 17, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Amber Ray Lees, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Call the DEU at 843-488-4351 with information on illegal drug activity.

