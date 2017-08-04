10 arrested on drug-related charges in Myrtle Beach-area operation

Your Restaurant Scorecard report is hot and ready. A steak grill, a pancake house, and a seafood buffet are just a few Myrtle Beach restaurants state health inspectors hit up this week.More >>
A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday.More >>
One Surfside Beach woman has dedicated her life to helping others, and on Monday, she gave the ultimate gift of all – a second chance at life.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Staff members with the Myrtle Beach Parks Division spotted a green sea turtle crawl Thursday morning. The turtle was relocated to the park a few weeks ago when she laid 142 eggs. Park Ranger Ann Wilson and her volunteers have permission to relocate nests from busy beach sections to the quitter state park, where baby sea turtles can hatch safely. "The green sea turtle showed up again early this morning around 12:30 at 51st Avenue North. A Myr...More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Instead of celebrating Ki'ari Pope's entry into third-grade, her parents are planning her funeral.More >>
There’s a surprising item on the state’s list of tax-free clothing items: Diapers.More >>
