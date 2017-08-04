10 arrested on drug-related charges in Myrtle Beach-area operati - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

10 arrested on drug-related charges in Myrtle Beach-area operation

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Edward Kidd (top left) John Hardwick (bottom left) Amber Lees (top middle) Parker Weatherspoon (top right) Kayli Watts (second-from-top middle) Carla Snuggs (second-from-top right) Wayne Hicks (second-from-bottom middle) Jacon Hicks (btm r (Source: JRLDC) Edward Kidd (top left) John Hardwick (bottom left) Amber Lees (top middle) Parker Weatherspoon (top right) Kayli Watts (second-from-top middle) Carla Snuggs (second-from-top right) Wayne Hicks (second-from-bottom middle) Jacon Hicks (btm r (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday.

According to an Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and members of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit initiated the operation after receiving complaints about drug activity in the area of Pine Drive off Highway 15.

Two search warrants were executed, one on Pine Drive and one in Cape Landing Apartments on Cape Landing Drive. The 10 arrests resulted in 27 arrest warrants issued for multiple defendants. Agents and deputies seized $1,965 cash, three handguns, two grams of heroin, a gram of crack cocaine, a small indoor marijuana grow and 363 grams of marijuana. The total street value of the seized drugs is $5,040.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of the arrestees' mug shots

Wayne Jordan Hicks, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Jacob Taylor Hicks, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Joshua Tyler Hicks, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Edward Patrick Kidd, 51, Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

Carla Michelle Snuggs, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, second offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.

Kayli Layne Watts,18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, first offense.

John Michael Hardwick, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense, distribution of marijuana, first offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine first.

Parker Kensey Weatherspoon, 17, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Amber Ray Lees, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Call the DEU at 843-488-4351 with information on illegal drug activity.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Restaurant Scorecard: Chinese cuisine gets perfect score, bar docked for mildew

    Restaurant Scorecard: Chinese cuisine gets perfect score, bar docked for mildew

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:45:27 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Your Restaurant Scorecard report is hot and ready.  A steak grill, a pancake house, and a seafood buffet are just a few Myrtle Beach restaurants state health inspectors hit up this week. 

    More >>

    Your Restaurant Scorecard report is hot and ready.  A steak grill, a pancake house, and a seafood buffet are just a few Myrtle Beach restaurants state health inspectors hit up this week. 

    More >>

  • 10 arrested on drug-related charges in Myrtle Beach-area operation

    10 arrested on drug-related charges in Myrtle Beach-area operation

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:11:14 GMT
    Edward Kidd (top left) John Hardwick (bottom left) Amber Lees (top middle) Parker Weatherspoon (top right) Kayli Watts (second-from-top middle) Carla Snuggs (second-from-top right) Wayne Hicks (second-from-bottom middle) Jacon Hicks (btm r (Source: JRLDC)Edward Kidd (top left) John Hardwick (bottom left) Amber Lees (top middle) Parker Weatherspoon (top right) Kayli Watts (second-from-top middle) Carla Snuggs (second-from-top right) Wayne Hicks (second-from-bottom middle) Jacon Hicks (btm r (Source: JRLDC)

    A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday. 

    More >>

    A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday. 

    More >>

  • Employee arrested for stealing from building company in Laurinburg

    Employee arrested for stealing from building company in Laurinburg

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:19:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday for stealing from his employer, Manis Custom Builders, in Laurinburg. According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a larceny incident at 5880 Crestline Road and arrested Wayne Yanick. Yanick was charged with larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense. He is held in the Scotland County jail under a secured bond. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. More >>
    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday for stealing from his employer, Manis Custom Builders, in Laurinburg. According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a larceny incident at 5880 Crestline Road and arrested Wayne Yanick. Yanick was charged with larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense. He is held in the Scotland County jail under a secured bond. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly