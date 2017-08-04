Restaurant Scorecard: Chinese cuisine gets perfect score, bar docked for mildew

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your Restaurant Scorecard report is hot and ready. A steak grill, a pancake house and a seafood buffet are just a few Myrtle Beach restaurants state health inspectors hit up this week.

National House of Pancakes located at 211 North Kings Highway earned an overall score of 78, a "B." The report stated employees were using their bare hands to do things like sprinkle shredded cheese on top of an omelet, and cut strawberries to put on top of pancakes.

According to the report, the inspector observed an uncovered bucket of waffle batter stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. For a closer look at the report, click here.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also attached photos to the report that showed a plate being used as a scoop for hash browns and an ice machine leaking water into a clogged drain. There was also standing water near the machine. Another photo showed grease buildup and dried up pancake or waffle batter on some equipment. The last photo showed what the inspector observed as a ladder and unnecessary equipment being stored in the back of the kitchen.

Mr. Crab Calabash Seafood at 610 North Kings Highway earned an overall score of 93. The inspector observed significant grease and flour buildup behind the fry station, according to the report. For a closer look at the report, click here.

Mildew was reportedly seen on the air curtain going into the walk-in cooler. The report stated bowls without handles were observed being used as scoops for flour and rice.

Flamingo Grill located on 7100 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach earned an overall score of 95. The report said the inspector observed the cutting boards used on the cookline had excessive cuts and grooves on them. For a closer look at the report, click here.

The Brass Tap in Market Common earned a "B" letter food grade with an overall score of 84. The report stated the inspector observed mildew in the facility. The inspector observed it on the chute of the ice machine. A hand sink at the bar was used for holding a tip bucket - this was corrected during the violation and fry oil was stored on the floor at the prep sink. For a closer look at the report, click here.

E-Noodles and Co. South located at 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, earned an overall score of 99. The restaurant is noted for its authentic Chinese cuisine and unique dishes. Leon Chan said he's been a customer for years and he loves everything on the menu.

"I absolutely love this food, I've been eating it for about 15 years now, and the thing that makes this place successful is the cooks, they're from China. They know how to make the food really well," said Leon Chan. According the report the inspector observed some grease buildup on the wall along the service window. For a closer look at the report, click here.

