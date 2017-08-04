Employee arrested for stealing from building company in Laurinbu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Employee arrested for stealing from building company in Laurinburg

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday for stealing from his employer, Manis Custom Builders, in Laurinburg.

According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a larceny incident at 5880 Crestline Road and arrested Wayne Yanick.

Yanick was charged with larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretense. He is held in the Scotland County jail under a secured bond.

