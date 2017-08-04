Employee arrested for stealing from building company in Laurinburg

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A total of 10 people were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area as part of a drug interdiction operation Wednesday. According to an Horry County Sheriff’s Office news release, depties and members of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit initiated the operation after receiving complaints about drug activity in the area of Pine Drive off Highway 15. Two search warrants were executed, one on Pine Drive and one in Cape Landing Apartments on Ca...

