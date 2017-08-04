FIRST ALERT: Sun and storms at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Unsettled weather will remain likely at times through the weekend and into early next week as tropical moisture continues to stream into the region.

A few evening showers are possible, but for the most part, most of tonight will be dry but muggy. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70s by early Saturday morning.

Similar to Friday, there will likely be some areas of light rain around to start the day Saturday. That will be followed by a break in the rain from the late morning through the early afternoon. By the mid afternoon into the evening, pop up showers and storms will redevelop in some areas. Enough sunshine will break through the clouds at times to push temperatures into the middle and upper 80s.

Sunday will be very similar with the risk of pop up showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

No severe weather or flooding is expected, but some showers and storms will likely produce locally heavy rain at times. Rain totals across the region will likely reach 1 to 2 inches by Sunday.

The unsettled weather will continue into early next week with several rounds of storms and downpours at times along with high humidity.