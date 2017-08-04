Relocated green sea turtle spotted at Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Staff members with the Myrtle Beach Parks Division spotted a green sea turtle crawl Thursday morning.

The turtle was relocated to the park a few weeks ago when she laid 142 eggs. Park Ranger Ann Wilson and her volunteers have permission to relocate nests from busy beach sections to the quitter state park, where baby sea turtles can hatch safely.

"The green sea turtle showed up again early this morning around 12:30 at 51st Avenue North. A Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol officer saw her on the beach - so lucky! BJ and Dustin (from the Parks Division) also called it in later in the morning,” said Ann Wilson.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law and disturbing nests can result in a $15,000 fine. If you see a turtle on the beach, don’t take flash photos.

"We arrived to an amazing orange red sky surrounded by dark rain clouds. We worked the nest in the rain with lots of umbrellas and rain jackets! It was a team effort keeping everything dry and sheltered! Good, fun memory we'll all have years from now,” Wilson said. “She laid 141 eggs - 142 a few weeks ago - and we relocated it back to Myrtle Beach State Park. I believe it's the eighth green sea turtle nest in the state - four in Garden City, two at Pawleys Island, and two in Myrtle Beach."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.