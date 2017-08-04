Myrtle Beach Fire Department cancels 'Fill the Boot' for MDA drive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Fire Department has cancelled its 'Fill the Boot' fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that was scheduled for this weekend due to rain.

The fundraising event was originally set to take place from August 4 to 6 in front of the Lowe's Food on 970 Cipriana Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Seaboard Street, and in front of the Coastal Grand Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the expected rain this weekend, the drive has been cancelled, according to a news release from the department.

