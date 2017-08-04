Myrtle Beach Fire Department cancels 'Fill the Boot' for MDA drive this weekend

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.More >>
According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.More >>
The construction of a new Residence Inn Marriott at 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach has been temporarily halted.More >>
The construction of a new Residence Inn Marriott at 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach has been temporarily halted.More >>
The Tolson family visited the Darlington Police station this week, and their daughter Holly left a lasting impression on Chief Watson, Chief Pat Cavanugh and the staff. The meeting was set up by Holly’s teacher, and the officers showed her their cars and gadgets. The fire department did the same.More >>
The Tolson family visited the Darlington Police station this week, and their daughter Holly left a lasting impression on Chief Watson, Chief Pat Cavanugh and the staff. The meeting was set up by Holly’s teacher, and the officers showed her their cars and gadgets. The fire department did the same.More >>
The Myrtle Fire Department has cancelled its 'Fill the Boot' fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that was scheduled for this weekend due to rain.More >>
The Myrtle Fire Department has cancelled its 'Fill the Boot' fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association that was scheduled for this weekend due to rain.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>