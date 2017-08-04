CCU to offer new master's program in communication

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s board of trustees has approved a new master’s program, according to a university press release.

The university will now offer students the opportunity to earn a Master of Arts degree in Communication. The proposed degree offers two concentrations: communication advocacy and communications leadership.

The concentrations offered give students the opportunity to focus on the application of communication in leading groups or organizations, or the effective use of communication on behalf of others, the press release stated.

The proposed master’s degree must be approved by the South Carolina Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before it can officially be offered by the university.

