CCU to offer new master's program in communication

Coastal Carolina University’s board of trustees has approved a new master’s program, according to a university press release. The university will now offer students the opportunity to earn a Master of Arts degree in Communication. The proposed degree offers two concentrations: communication advocacy and communications leadership.More >>
Coastal Carolina University’s board of trustees has approved a new master’s program, according to a university press release. The university will now offer students the opportunity to earn a Master of Arts degree in Communication. The proposed degree offers two concentrations: communication advocacy and communications leadership.More >>
One person was charged Thursday following a report from a resident about vehicle break-ins in the area of Kent Lane near Canterbury Apartments in Horry County.More >>
One person was charged Thursday following a report from a resident about vehicle break-ins in the area of Kent Lane near Canterbury Apartments in Horry County.More >>
August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition and its partners are encouraging all Palmetto State residents to receive immunizations.More >>
August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition and its partners are encouraging all Palmetto State residents to receive immunizations.More >>
According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.More >>
According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>