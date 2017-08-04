One arrested, charged after a report vehicle break-ins near Canterbury Apartments

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was charged Thursday following a report from a resident about vehicle break-ins in the area of Kent Lane near Canterbury Apartments in Horry County.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, officers saw two males breaking into vehicles when they arrived in the area.

One of the suspects was found ducking behind a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody.

A second suspect was reportedly found hiding under a motor vehicle also in the parking lot, according to information from the HCPD.

Once in custody, the second suspect was found to have a handgun in his possession. He was charged with tampering with motor vehicles and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to the HCPD. No charges were filed against the first suspect at that time.

A possible third suspect reportedly ran behind the apartment building. That person was not found, but a second handgun was reportedly found in the area where that suspect ran.

