SC Department of Public Health and Human Services urges immunizations for all ages

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition and its partners are encouraging all Palmetto State residents to receive immunizations to protect against disease and certain cancers, according to a press release.

Although immunizations are often associated with babies and young children, vaccines are recommended for everyone throughout their lives.

“There is a big misconception among many adults that vaccines are just for children,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, director of public health at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. “The truth is that you never outgrow immunizations.”

Immunizations are important because they protect not only the person who receives them, but also prevents the spread of disease to others that do not.

