No injuries reported in Pawleys Island house fire

Crews battled a house fire behind the Publix market in Pawleys Island on Friday morning. (Source: Pete Girolamo)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in Pawleys Island.

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.

Eggiman said the fire was under control as of 11:30 a.m., although the road was still blocked off. He added there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.