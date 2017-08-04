No injuries reported in Pawleys Island house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No injuries reported in Pawleys Island house fire

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews battled a house fire behind the Publix market in Pawleys Island on Friday morning. (Source: Pete Girolamo) Crews battled a house fire behind the Publix market in Pawleys Island on Friday morning. (Source: Pete Girolamo)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in Pawleys Island.

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.

Eggiman said the fire was under control as of 11:30 a.m., although the road was still blocked off. He added there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

