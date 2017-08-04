Construction of Ocean Blvd. hotel temporarily grounded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The construction of a new Residence Inn Marriott at 26th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach has been temporarily halted.

City of Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea has confirmed for WMBF News a “stop work order” has been issued for the construction of the hotel.

Kruea says it appears the Federal Aviation Administration had not signed off on a tall building at that location, but also indicated the developer was in the process of obtaining approval from the FAA.

The 305,964 square-foot hotel will be 17 stories high and include its own parking structure and pool, according to a February release by the Myrtle Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The property has seen quite a transition in the last decade. It was home to two motels that were falling apart. Those were eventually condemned, then torn down over the last few years. The space became a field with grass and sand right off the ocean but, the transition will continue until the new high rise is finished.

