Conway police seek larceny suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a recent larceny.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers began an investigation on July 26 into a larceny that occurred in the area of 16th Avenue and Jenkins Drive.

The investigation led to the issuing of a larceny warrant for Aundra Lavon Jones, 49, of Conway, the release stated.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the local law enforcement agency or the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

