UPDATE: Man shot, killed by police near Surfside Beach identified

Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
If your little one is obsessed with mermaids, Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach has the perfect event for you. On Tuesday, August 8, Ripley’s is hosting a “Mermaid Summer Camp,” from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.More >>
South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, S.C.U.T.E, took to Facebook Friday to warn beach goers of using bright lights around sea turtle nests.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock swore nine new police officers in Friday afternoon. The nine officers recently graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Prock also recognized several officers for outstanding achievements, and she made six promotions official. Three sergeants were promoted to lieutenants, two lieutenants were promoted to captains and Captain Brown was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.More >>
Terry Evans was a special friend and a special driver here in Myrtle Beach.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
The brother of a six year old boy who was shot Friday night has been arrested in the child's death.More >>
General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide.More >>
