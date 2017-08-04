UPDATE: Man shot, killed by police near Surfside Beach identifie - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man shot, killed by police near Surfside Beach identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A call for a possible suicidal individual in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning ended with an officer shooting the suspect after the person brandished a weapon at law enforcement, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. That person later died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 33-year-old Aaron Payne.

Crosby said the call came in at 12 a.m. and officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to 1000 block of Turkey Ridge Road. Upon arriving, police found Payne acting in an "erratic manner," eventually firing his weapon into the air.

According to Crosby, residents were evacuated for their safety. Horry County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Efforts were made to talk with Payne, who reportedly continued to display aggressive behavior.

Crosby added Payne continued to act erratic and pointed the weapon at officers while making threats. 

An officer fired at Payne, striking him. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead around 5 a.m, according to the coroner.

Crosby said the Myrtle Beach Police Department is handling the investigation, since the shooting involved officers with both the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

