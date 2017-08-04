Man shot, killed by police in incident near Surfside Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A call for a possible suicidal individual in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning ended with an officer shooting the suspect after the person brandished a weapon at law enforcement, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby. That person later died at a local hospital.

Crosby said the call came in at 12 a.m. and officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to 1000 block of Turkey Ridge Road. Upon arriving, police found the person acting in an "erratic manner," with the man eventually firing his weapon into the air.

According to Crosby, residents were evacuated for their safety. Horry County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Efforts were made to talk with the male, who reportedly continued to display aggressive behavior.

Crosby added the man continued to act erratic and pointed the weapon at officers while making threats.

An officer fired at the man, striking him. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to Crosby.

Crosby said the Myrtle Beach Police Department is handling the investigation, since the shooting involved officers with both the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

