Police: Man pulled knife on woman, demanded purse near Boundary Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman says a man pulled a knife on her after following her on Fifth Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the victim said she got off a local bus near Fifth Avenue South and South Kings Highway, and was walking home when a suspect in a blue SUV followed her.

When the victim got near Boundary Street, she said the suspect got out of his car and approached her with a pocket knife, ordering her to give him her purse, the report stated.

The victim was reportedly able to escape after running into a wooded area. She said the suspect was driving a blue four-door Mitsubishi SUV filled with boxes.

