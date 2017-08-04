Myrtle Beach police search for missing 19-year-old last heard from on July 12

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a missing 19-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from since July 12.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Branson Jimmy Cockrell contacted his foster mother on the evening of July 12 and stated that “God wasn’t answering his prayers.”

Cockrell then told his foster mother he loved her and said his goodbyes, the report stated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report No. 17-015808.

