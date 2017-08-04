Tax Free Weekend kicks off Friday across the state

The Tax Free Weekend runs throughout the weekend in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Starting Friday, shoppers have an opportunity to stock up on all their back-to-school must-haves or maybe just get in a little extra shopping.

Tax Free Weekend is officially underway in South Carolina and runs through Sunday.

The state’s 6 percent sales tax won't apply to most purchases. For those in Myrtle Beach, the 9 percent sales tax will be lifted.

Popular national stores and big box stores are participating, as well as most local businesses.

Clothing and accessories, school supplies, electronics, dorm room and home goods are just some items that are tax-free.

For complete information on the tax free weekend, click here.

