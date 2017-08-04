Inmate accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach Jail employee

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An inmate is accused of assaulting an employee at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the alleged assault took place at the jail in the early-morning hours of Thursday.

Police said the victim was placing Mike Roscoe Small, 29, of Galivants Ferry, into a restraint chair when the suspect allegedly scratched him on the hand, causing him to bleed.

According to the report, the suspect had been giving the corrections officers issues for several hours leading up to the assault.

Small was being held on a resisting arrest charge. He now faces a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.