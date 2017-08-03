UPDATE: Coast Guard locates Murrells Inlet fishing boat, begins towing it to Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – A 30-foot fishing vessel out of Murrells Inlet that was reportedly taking on water Thursday night about 40 miles off of Bulls Bay has been located, according to Petty Officer First Class Kelsey Thomason with the U.S. Coast Guard out of Charleston.

According to Thomason, the boat actually started having problems due to a bad fuel filter and was not taking on water. An 87-foot Coast Guard patrol boat is towing the vessel into Charleston and is expected to arrive late Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, Thomason said, and repairs to the boat are expected to take place either Friday or Saturday.

