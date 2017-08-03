Coast Guard dispatched to report of Murrells Inlet fishing boat taking on water off of Bulls Bay

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – Rescue vessels have responded to reports of a boat taking on water about 40 miles off of Bulls Bay, according to Petty Officer First Class Kelsey Thomason with the U.S. Coast Guard out of Charleston.

According to Thomason, the boat is a 30-foot fishing vessel out of Murrells Inlet. He added a helicopter is searching the area. A patrol boat is headed that way, as is a station boat out of Georgetown.

Bulls Bay is in the area of Mount Pleasant and south of Murrells Inlet.

No other information was immediately available.

