South Carolina Highway Patrol updates tattoo policy for recruits

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy, and it may help with recruitment.

The new policy states applicants can't have any tattoos that would be seen while in uniform. Anyone with visible tattoos on their arms would have to wear a cover-up sleeve approved by the department.

Another stipulation from the updated police is that tattoos are not permitted on the hands, with the exception of a single band tattoo on one finger of either the right or left hand that cannot exceed 3/8 of an inch in width.

The previous policy prevented anyone with visible tattoos from applying with the SCHP.

