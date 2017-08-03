Firefighters find no one in North Myrtle Beach motel room where fire broke out

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – No one was found inside a North Myrtle Beach motel room where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon, despite reports that cries for help were heard.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, units were dispatched to the Jamaica Motel in the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard around 2 p.m. after people reported seeing smoke on the third floor.

When firefighters arrived, several bystanders told them that cries for help were heard from a third-floor unit that had smoke coming from the door.

According to information from NMBFR, crews quickly made entry and encountered heavy smoke inside the unit. The majority of the fire had already been smothered out. No one was found inside the room.

The Facebook post noted that maintenance personnel attempted to knock down the fire on the stove prior to fire crews arriving. When that was unsuccessful, they closed the door back to the unit.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.