Surfside Beach law enforcement seeing a decrease in car break-ins

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Statistics provided by Surfside Beach officials show a decrease in car break-ins for the town.

According to Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann, there were 12 auto break-in reports filed from June 19 to July 18, 2016. This year, during that same time period, there were four auto break-in reports filed from June 19 to July 18, 2017.

There were two auto break-in reports from July 19 to Aug. 2, 2016. The corresponding two weeks in 2017 had two auto break-ins reported as well.

The Surfside Beach Police Department also found data from Jan. 1 to July 31, 2016 that showed the town had 32 auto break-ins reported. For that same period in 2017, the town had 27 auto break-ins reported.

"This number signifies a reduction in these crimes. As a note, 11 of the 27 break-ins that occurred in 2017 took place on one date," said Hofmann in a statement to WMBF News.

Hofmann said the town of Surfside Beach is continuing to address this issue.

The car break-in that WMBF News reported Wednesday was reported to the Horry County Police Department. It occurred on July 31 in Garden City at 1600 N. Waccamaw Drive at beach access No. 16.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.