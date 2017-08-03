Back-up plan issued to parents if new school openings delayed

Officials with Horry County Schools have a back-up plan in case the district's new schools aren't ready ahead of the first day for students. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY. SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools sent emails of back-up plans to the parents of students in case the new schools being finished are not ready in time for the first day of school on Aug. 23.

The emails let parents know where their children will attend school if the new buildings are not completed in time.

According to emails provided by Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton, Socastee Middle School students will be moved to Forestbrook Middle School for the back-up plan.

Socastee Elementary students will attend the school's old building if the new one is not complete.

Lastly, the fifth graders at St. James Intermediate School will attend the school they attended last year, while the sixth graders will attend St. James Middle School in the event the back-up plan needs to be implemented.

“If we are not able to make that transition on Socastee Elementary and St. James Intermediate, they simply stay at the schools they would have been at had those schools had not been built,” Britton said.

She added the district is waiting for inspections to be complete at St. James Intermediate and Socastee Elementary, which are expected to take place on Aug. 10.

“We can’t move into those schools until we have a state certificate or state-issued certificate of occupancy,” Britton said.

Some parents are venting their frustrations.

"That's not very fair to them. It doesn't give them a good beginning to the year,” said parent Amy Deckert. "I think if we had a little bit more information about what is going on in this school, we could understand a little bit more.”

Britton asked for everyone's patience and cooperation. Hopes are the transition will be smooth and happen soon.

