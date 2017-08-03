Surfside Beach police say graffiti will not be tolerated, offer reward leading to arrest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Surfside Beach Police Department have a simple message for those who might want to deface public property with graffiti.

“This is not the town to do it in, and we do take these cases seriously,” Sgt. Don Sliker said.

Sliker is the sergeant over investigations for the SBPD. On Thursday, he was following up on a recent graffiti case and clearly remembers the day the phone kept ringing back on July 20.

“It was found basically. People started calling about it early in the morning and noting that there was vandalism throughout the town,” Sliker said.

The department has taken to Facebook to offer a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest because this is much more than marking up the town. This is personal.

“I've been working for the town for a long time - for about 12 years in total actually this past February I believe - and I've seen graffiti before, but have not seen graffiti of this nature before,” Sliker said.

According to the sergeant, it was some of the messages in the graffiti that the department is most concerned with.

“Some of them were racial slurs in nature and they were pretty awful to look at,” he said.

Sliker said that is the very reason the department is treating this crime the same as it would a major crime, making sure every marking was covered up immediately as well as offering a reward.

According to Sliker, the penalty for this vandalism could carry a penalty of up to a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail.

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism should call the Surfside Beach Police Department at (843) 913-6368.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.