What's Happening: Craft show, beer festival some of the big events this weekend

The summer art and craft festival returns to Myrtle Beach for its 35th year this weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 200 vendors are filing into the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the annual Craftsmen's Summer Classic Art and Craft Festival, running Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

This event features hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states, drawing large crowds full of both locals and tourists.

Carly Cook, advertising and marketing director for the show, said customers really appreciates the work of the exhibitors, and that is why it has been so successful in the Myrtle Beach area.

"These aren’t people that just went to Hobby Lobby and bought a glue gun and they're just kind of winging it. These are people that have spent their entire lives perfecting their craft and it really is a craft and they're passionate about it," Cook said. "I think customers really appreciate the fact that they have a story behind every piece."

This year, Cook says more than a third of the exhibitors are new to the show. Tickets for adults is $8 for and $1 for children. For more information, click here.

It's a hops kind of weekend, as the Atlas Tap House in Myrtle Beach is hosting is Third Annual Beer Fest on Aug. 5, at 4 p.m.

The event offers a wide variety of select craft beers. Aaron Gifford, owner of Atlas Tap House, says he offers attendees the experience of trying craft beers that are a rarity. He added he holds them all year long and saves them for this event.

"This year we're introducing a lot of lighter styles, a lot of sour. Sours are really getting big on the market these days, and the sours are a really good introduction for craft beer people who really don't appreciate or aren't into craft beer just yet," Gifford said. "They are really light, easy drinking. It's really refreshing on hot days. We have a good mix of some sours, tart beers, as well as the IPAs and some lighter sides."

The festival is at Atlas Tap House, located at 1004 Chester St. in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $50 for unlimited beer tasting and food. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

The 2017 S.C. Tobacco Festival Pageant will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Blanding Street Auditorium. If you or someone you know is interested in entering the pageant, please contact Camelia Stevens for an application. Blanding Street Auditorium is at 125 S. Blanding St. in Lake City.

The Business Empowerment and Career Fair will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center. At 1:30 p.m., influential keynote speakers will share the keys to their success. Live entertainment kicks off at 3 p.m.

This event includes corporate representatives and small businesses. The Business Expo and Career Fair is free and open to the public.

