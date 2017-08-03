Florida fugitive wanted for sexual assault arrested in Williamsb - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florida fugitive wanted for sexual assault arrested in Williamsburg County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – A Florida man wanted for sexual assault was taken into custody Thursday in Williamsburg County.

According to a press release from the U.S Marshals office, Dennis Latroll Brown, 37, of Sanford, Fla., was taken into custody at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Janice Loop in Kingstree.

Brown was wanted by authorities out of Seminole County, Fla. on charges of sexual assault with a weapon or forcible sexual battery.

It is alleged the suspect dragged a woman to the carport of an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her on Nov. 8, 2016, the release stated.

Operation Intercept Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals fugitive led task force in South Carolina, along with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, began working to locate Brown at the request of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orlando, Fla., according to the release. 

