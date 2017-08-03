FIRST ALERT: Showers likely through Friday

Firefighters are responding to a blaze in the Socastee area Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Bennettsville man has won $125,000 after purchasing a scratch-off ticket, the South Carolina Education Lottery stated. The lotto player purchased the $5 Red Hot Cash game ticket at One Stop on Highway 38 South after attending a funeral.
A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on US 17 in Murrells Inlet Sunday night.
The Georgetown Library is seeking volunteer coaches for their weekly Adult Learning Program, according to a press release. The Adult Learning Program assists adults in the Georgetown area in developing their reading and writing skills.
A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at a parking lot outside a business in Conway were caught on surveillance video.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
"She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head and pulled the trigger," an officer said.
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
