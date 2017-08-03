FIRST ALERT: Showers likely through Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Humid, damp and unsettled weather has returned to region and will be sticking around through the weekend.

A flow of tropical moisture will continue to stream into the region through the weekend keeping the risk of showers and storms in the forecast.

Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around. Temperatures will be warm with readings in the lower and middle 70s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off with some areas of light rain and showers around through the mid to late morning hours. Rain chances will drop off through the midday hours before more pop up showers and storms are likely by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s.

The humid and unsettled weather will stick around through the weekend. We're not forecasting a total washout at any point, but showers and storms will be likely both Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

No severe weather or flooding is expected, but some showers and storms will likely produce locally heavy rain at times. Rain totals across the region will likely reach 1 to 2 inches by Sunday.