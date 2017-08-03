Florence School District Three to offer free lunch and breakfast for students

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Some students in the Pee Dee will be going back to school and getting free breakfast and lunch all year long.

Florence School District Three qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision Grant. It is provided by the federal government and is given to school districts who predominantly serve low-income children.

The government looks at other government programs such as SNAP to determine if the district Is eligible for the CEP grant.

Florence Three’s superintendent said it welcomes the help as it works to ensure all students are fed nutritious meals.

“We do not want our families to have to accumulate debt. This will allow them to eat and not worry about accumulating debt.” Superintendent Laura Hickson said.

The district said in the past, every child has always been fed, regardless of whether or not they had the money to pay for lunch.

Florence Three serves the Lake City area and has right around 3,700 students in its district. The superintendent said at each of the district’s schools, there is a 60 percent poverty rate.

Schools leaders said the CEP grant helps the district make sure every child is fed, which in the end helps each family represented in the district.

“Students will not have to worry about filling out forms to determine if they will be able to eat free or make partial payments. Parents will not have to worry about trying to send funds to the school,” Hickson said.

