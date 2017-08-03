Socastee American Legion post damaged by fire previously rebuilt after flooding from Hurricane Matthew

Firefighters responded to a blaze Thursday afternoon at an American Legion post in Socastee. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

Firefighters responded to a blaze Thursday afternoon at an American Legion post in Socastee. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

Firefighters remove several mementos from an American Legion post that caught fire Thursday in the Socastee area. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are responding to a blaze in the Socastee area Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews are on the scene at the American Legion building for a working fire.

The building is located at 5811 Creekside Drive.

According to fire officials on the scene, the call came in at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived six minutes later and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to firefighters. A cause has not yet been determined.

Only part of the building was damaged by the blaze, and firefighters were able to remove several mementos from the building, according to an HCFR post.

Last fall, following Hurricane Matthew and subsequent flooding in the area, much of the building took on between 16 and 18 inches of water, suffering major damage.

The Legion received thousands of dollars in donations to assist with the repairs.

@hcfirerescue on scene at the American Legion building 5811 Creekside Drive with a working Fire. More information as it becomes available — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 3, 2017

@hcfirerescue crews complete overhaul at American Legion Post 40. Proud of members for removing several mementos from Fire #AmericanProud pic.twitter.com/KUf4izoSZB — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.