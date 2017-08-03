SC JCPenney locations to kick off tax-free shopping weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC JCPenney locations to kick off tax-free shopping weekend

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
JCPenney stores in South Carolina will hold its biggest sale of the season this weekend to kick off the tax holiday. (Source: JC Penney on Facebook)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – JCPenney stores in South Carolina will hold its biggest sale of the season this weekend to kick off the tax holiday.

According to a news release, stores will be open extended hours and will showcase $5 tees, $7 backpacks, $9 shorts in select styles. JCP Salons will offer $10 haircuts for kids through Sept. 9 and the optical shop will offer $39.99 pairs of eyeglasses for kids.

Here are some deals to expect:

  • Shoppers can redeem a $10 off $25 or more coupon this Saturday, Aug. 5
  • $5 Boys’ and girls’ City Street tees + extra savings coupon
  • $7 City Street backpacks + extra savings coupon
  • $7.99 boys’ novelty tees + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $16)
  • $9 teen girls and guys City Street shorts + extra savings coupon
  • $9.99 fashion jewelry & hair accessories for teen girls + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $10 - $24)
  • $12.99 kids’ Arizona jeans + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $30)
  • $17.99 teen girls and guys Arizona jeans + extra savings coupon (reg. priced coupon $42)
  • $199.99 Packard Bell notebook w 32GB storage (reg. priced coupon $249.99)
  • 40 – 50% off kids IZOD school uniforms + extra savings coupon
  • 25% off Nike for the whole family (Reg. priced $22 - $80)
  • Buy one, get one for just one penny –Arizona apparel for boys, girls and teen guys, select styles
  • Buy one, get one for just one penny – jeans for teen girls, select styles

