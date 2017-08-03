SC JCPenney locations to kick off tax-free shopping weekend

JCPenney stores in South Carolina will hold its biggest sale of the season this weekend to kick off the tax holiday. (Source: JC Penney on Facebook)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – JCPenney stores in South Carolina will hold its biggest sale of the season this weekend to kick off the tax holiday.

According to a news release, stores will be open extended hours and will showcase $5 tees, $7 backpacks, $9 shorts in select styles. JCP Salons will offer $10 haircuts for kids through Sept. 9 and the optical shop will offer $39.99 pairs of eyeglasses for kids.

Here are some deals to expect:

Shoppers can redeem a $10 off $25 or more coupon this Saturday, Aug. 5

$5 Boys’ and girls’ City Street tees + extra savings coupon

$7 City Street backpacks + extra savings coupon

$7.99 boys’ novelty tees + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $16)

$9 teen girls and guys City Street shorts + extra savings coupon

$9.99 fashion jewelry & hair accessories for teen girls + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $10 - $24)

$12.99 kids’ Arizona jeans + extra savings coupon (reg. priced $30)

$17.99 teen girls and guys Arizona jeans + extra savings coupon (reg. priced coupon $42)

$199.99 Packard Bell notebook w 32GB storage (reg. priced coupon $249.99)

40 – 50% off kids IZOD school uniforms + extra savings coupon

25% off Nike for the whole family (Reg. priced $22 - $80)

Buy one, get one for just one penny –Arizona apparel for boys, girls and teen guys, select styles

Buy one, get one for just one penny – jeans for teen girls, select styles

