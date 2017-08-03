SC JCPenney locations to kick off tax-free shopping weekend

Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about recent car break-ins in the Surfside Beach and Garden City areas.More >>
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.More >>
JCPenney stores in South Carolina will hold its biggest sale of the season this weekend to kick off the tax holiday.More >>
A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at Rascals Café in Conway were caught on surveillance video.More >>
Participants in the Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy, launched this week, gained admittance by writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to take part.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
