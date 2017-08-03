Conway police seek assault suspects caught on surveillance video

A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at Rascals Café in Conway were caught on surveillance video. (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at Rascals Café in Conway were caught on surveillance video.

According to a Conway Police Department news release, officers responded to 1221 16th Avenue Saturday at 10:40 p.m. for an assault call. At the scene they found an injured victim.

CPD asks you to call 843-248-1790 if you recognize the two.

