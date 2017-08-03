Short essays admit cadets into Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy

Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about recent car break-ins in the Surfside Beach and Garden City areas.More >>
Residents have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns about recent car break-ins in the Surfside Beach and Garden City areas.More >>
A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at Rascals Café in Conway were caught on surveillance video.More >>
A man and a woman suspected of assaulting someone at Rascals Café in Conway were caught on surveillance video.More >>
Participants in the Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy, launched this week, gained admittance by writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to take part.More >>
Participants in the Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy, launched this week, gained admittance by writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to take part.More >>
Pee Dee Gardens in Florence invites the community to an End of Summer Bash, hosted with assistance from Embrace Hospice.More >>
Pee Dee Gardens in Florence invites the community to an End of Summer Bash, hosted with assistance from Embrace Hospice.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to an accident on Highway 31 near Highway 22.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to an accident on Highway 31 near Highway 22.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>