Short essays admit cadets into Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Participants in the Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy, launched this week, gained admittance by writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to take part.

According to a MBPD news release, representatives from a local middle school reviewed the essays and selected participants.

The academy started Thursday morning and will wrap up with a graduation Friday afternoon.

A full schedule of events follows:

Thursday

K9 Demo – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch by Chick-Fil-A – 11 a.m.

SWAT Demo – noon

School violence presentation – 2 p.m.

Gang presentation – 4 p.m.

Friday

Shopping for school supplies with officers at Walmart – 9 a.m.

Lunch – noon

Graduation – 1 p.m.

