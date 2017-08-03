MBPD to host first annual 'Junior Police Academy'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will launch the first annual Junior Police Academy, according to Lt. Joey Crosby.

The participants were selected from school representatives after writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to participate in the program. It is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Aug. 4, a press release stated.

The itinerary for the program is listed below. Guests are welcome to visit the Junior Police Academy at any time.

Thursday Schedule

8:30 to 11 a.m. - K9 Demo

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Lunch by Chick-Fil-A

12 to 2 p.m. - SWAT Demo

2 to 4 p.m. - School violence presentation

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Gang presentation

Friday Schedule

9 to 11:30 a.m. - Shopping at Walmart, 541 Seaboard

12 to 1 p.m. - Lunch

2 p.m. - Graduation

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.