MBPD to host first annual 'Junior Police Academy' - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD to host first annual 'Junior Police Academy'

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will launch the first annual Junior Police Academy, according to Lt. Joey Crosby.

The participants were selected from school representatives after writing a short essay explaining why they wanted to participate in the program. It is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Aug. 4, a press release stated.   

The itinerary for the program is listed below. Guests are welcome to visit the Junior Police Academy at any time.

Thursday Schedule         

  • 8:30 to 11 a.m. - K9 Demo             
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Lunch by Chick-Fil-A
  • 12 to 2 p.m. - SWAT Demo
  • 2 to 4 p.m. - School violence presentation
  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Gang presentation

Friday Schedule

  • 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Shopping at Walmart, 541 Seaboard
  • 12 to 1 p.m. - Lunch
  •  2 p.m. - Graduation

