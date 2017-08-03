Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living Community to host End of Summer Bash

Pictured here on the porch at Pee Dee Gardens is resident Virginia Hudson and Pee Dee Gardens’ Resident Care Director Tuwanna James. (Source: DePaul Senior Living Facilities)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Pee Dee Gardens in Florence invites the community to an End of Summer Bash, hosted with assistance from Embrace Hospice.

According to a news release, the cookout will feature music by a DJ, dancing and karaoke from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

“Our family here at Pee Dee Gardens would enjoy sharing comradery and celebrating summer alongside our neighbors in Florence with some fun and excitement in the comfort of our community,” said Administrator JoAnn Flick.

For more information on the bash, call 843-667-6699. For information about DePaul Senior Living Communities, call 585-426-8000.

