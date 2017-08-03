Georgetown Library's 'Adult Learning Program' seeking volunteer coaches

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Library is seeking volunteer coaches for their weekly Adult Learning Program, according to a press release.

The Adult Learning Program assists adults in the Georgetown area in developing their reading and writing skills. The program started in February and has 34 coaches working with 35 students, the press release stated.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Georgetown Library should contact Program Director Sue Cross at 843-237-0289.

