After attending funeral, Bennettsville man wins $125,000 from scratch-off ticket

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man has won $125,000 after purchasing a scratch-off ticket, the South Carolina Education Lottery stated.

The lotto player purchased the $5 Red Hot Cash game ticket at One Stop on Highway 38 South after attending a funeral.

“This will make life easier,” he said.

Last month, another Bennettsville lotto player won $100,000 after winning the Palmetto Cash 5. The odds of winning the $125,000 top prize playing the $5 Red Hot Cash game is 1 in 480,000 according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

