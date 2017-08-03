TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen following crash on Hwy. 31 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen following crash on Hwy. 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident on Highway 31 near Highway 22.

All south bound lanes of Highway 31 reopened around 10:20 a.m. after being closed, according to a tweet by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. 

