TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen following crash on Hwy. 31

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to an accident on Highway 31 near Highway 22.More >>
Emergency crews have responded to an accident on Highway 31 near Highway 22.More >>
People in the Myrtle Beach area tourism industry are saying it's out with the summer, and in with fall. The month of August kicks off the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce fall campaign, '60 More Days of Summer.'More >>
People in the Myrtle Beach area tourism industry are saying it's out with the summer, and in with fall. The month of August kicks off the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce fall campaign, '60 More Days of Summer.'More >>
A man was attacked from behind and robbed early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A man was attacked from behind and robbed early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Safety first. The Horry County Police Department is offering free gun locks to county residents at their precinct locations courtesy of Project ChildSafe.More >>
Safety first. The Horry County Police Department is offering free gun locks to county residents at their precinct locations courtesy of Project ChildSafe.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.More >>
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.More >>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.More >>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.More >>