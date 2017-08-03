Man attacked, robbed in Myrtle Beach

A man was attacked from behind and robbed early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was attacked from behind and robbed early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, officers responded to a strong-arm robbery call at 404 18th Avenue North just after midnight.

The victim told police he was walking an unfamiliar route home from a friend’s house on 10th Avenue South. He ended up on 16th Avenue North, where he was attacked by a man he described as standing six feet, three inches tall. He said he didn’t know the attacker or which direction he went.

The attacker made off with $80 of the man’s money.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

