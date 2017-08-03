Horry County police offer free gun locks for locals at precincts

Safety first. The Horry County Police Department is offering free gun locks to county residents at their precinct locations courtesy of Project ChildSafe. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF/MyHorryNews) - Safety first.

The Horry County Police Department is offering free gun locks to county residents at their precinct locations courtesy of Project ChildSafe.

The addresses and contact information for each precinct are listed below. Each precinct is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

South Precinct - located at 9630 Scipio Lane, Suite G, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29588. Phone: (843) 915-7953.

North Precinct - located at 109 Hwy. 57 N. Little River, S.C. 29566. Phone: (843) 915-5685.

Central Precinct - located at 2560 Main Street Suite Conway, S.C. 29526. Phone: (843) 915-8340.

West Precinct - located at 5527 Hwy. 9 Green Sea, S.C. 29545. 843-915-5351

