Carolina Forest Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Carolina Forest QB Matt Beale will lead the charge in 2017. (Source: WMBF Sports) Carolina Forest QB Matt Beale will lead the charge in 2017. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Carolina Forest Panthers
Class 5A, Region VI

2016 Record: 6-5, Lost to Summerville in first round of playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 25th vs Providence Day, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Matt Beale, WR Derrick Alston, T Thomas Schubert, DE David Benson, LB Maika Saia, LB Bryce Crawford, LB Eugene Gray, CB RJ Richardson, SS TJay Brunson.

Keep an eye out for: Running back corp, young talent replacing seniors Simmons and McAfee.

