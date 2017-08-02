Two charged with robbing Lake City Walmart with a gun

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City Walmart.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, Ronnie Burroughs Jr., of Marion, and Kevin Rowell Jr., of Florence, were both charged with armed robbery.

Authorities said Rowell Jr. acted as a lookout at the Walmart in Lake City on June 15, while Burroughs Jr. demanded money from the cashier while holding a handgun.

Once he got the money, Burroughs Jr. allegedly ran out of the store and was picked up by Rowell Jr.

Both men remained in jail Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.