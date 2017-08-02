Two charged with robbing Lake City Walmart with a gun - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two charged with robbing Lake City Walmart with a gun

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Kevin Rowell Jr.; Right: Ronnie Burroughs Jr. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Left: Kevin Rowell Jr.; Right: Ronnie Burroughs Jr. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City Walmart.

According to a press release from the Lake City Police Department, Ronnie Burroughs Jr., of Marion, and Kevin Rowell Jr., of Florence, were both charged with armed robbery.

Authorities said Rowell Jr. acted as a lookout at the Walmart in Lake City on June 15, while Burroughs Jr. demanded money from the cashier while holding a handgun.

Once he got the money, Burroughs Jr. allegedly ran out of the store and was picked up by Rowell Jr.

Both men remained in jail Wednesday night.

