Myrtle Beach K-9 officer set to retire after six years of service, 672 deployments

A K-9 officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department will retire on Aug. 8. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After more than six years of service, the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s four-legged officer is going to start enjoying retirement.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, K-9 officer Alli will celebrate her retirement on Aug. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, located at 851 Broadway St.

The officer was donated to the MBPD by the Myrtle Beach Women’s Club. During her career, Alli was deployed 672 times and assisted in locating illegal drugs and pieces of evidence, and tracked fleeing suspects or missing or endangered people, according to information from the city.

Alli also assisted in locating and removing more than 16 pounds of marijuana, 10 ounces of heroin and five ounces of methamphetamines. She also helped in arresting more than 20 suspects who attempted to flee police, and found several firearms discarded by violent offenders.

Upon retirement, Alli will stay with her handler, Cpl. Chris Smith, and his family.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.