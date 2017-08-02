FIRST ALERT: Solar Eclipse to put on a show of shadows

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The solar eclipse across the country on August 21st will not only provide an amazing celestial show in the sky, but shadows down here on Earth will put on quite a show as well.

As the moon blocks out more and more of the sun on the afternoon of August 21st, everyday shadows will reflect the celestial actions above.

The first change you'll notice to shadows on the ground comes as over 50% of the sun becomes blocked by the moon. Shadows on the ground will grow increasingly dark and sharp. Imagine an adjustable flashlight. The widest beam of light from that flashlight will cast broad, soft edged, and slightly darker shadows. That's what we see on a normal day. During an eclipse, it's like adjusting the flashlight to a narrow and sharp beam of light. As you do that, shadows will become very sharp and very dark. The same thing will happen to the sunlight as the eclipse unfolds. All the shadows around you will grow progressively darker and sharper.

Another shadow phenomenon is the crescent shaped shadow that develops primarily under trees during an eclipse. Think of this as natures way of providing you with a way to view the eclipse. The numerous small holes and gaps between all the leaves of trees act as small pinhole projectors. As the moon moves in front of the sun, these shadows will show just how much of the sun is covered by the moon with a crescent shape. No trees around? Try a large serving spoon with holes in it, and you will see the same effect.

The final shadow show comes from what is called 'shadow bands' and is only visible for a brief time in areas experiencing the total portion of the eclipse. In our case, this will be across Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

These are among the most rare phenomena that you may see during the few minutes before and after the total eclipse. They appear as faint, rapidly moving bands of light that can be seen on primarily large, white objects. They often look like ripples of sunshine at the bottom of a swimming pool, and their visibility is not a guarantee, just something to look for. You can look for shadow bands by hanging a large, white sheet, or by looking at the hood of a white car or white building.

The simplest explanation is that they arise from atmospheric turbulence. According to NASA, when light rays pass through layers in the atmosphere, they are refracted - this is the same reason that stars appear to twinkle. In the upper atmosphere there are turbulent areas of air that act like lenses to focus sharp- light from the sun just before totality. The movement of these atmospheric areas is random between each eclipse and each location, so the appearance and movement of shadow bands cannot be predicted beforehand.