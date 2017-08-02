Dillon Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dillon Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Dillon begins the season at Lumberton on August 18th. (Source: WMBF Sports) Dillon begins the season at Lumberton on August 18th. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Dillon Wildcats
Class 3A, Region VI

2016 Record: 13-2, Lost to Chapman in state title game

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Lumberton, 7:30

Key Returners: RB Jallian Williams, WR/CB Ty'quan Porter, OL Dawson Dove, DE/LB Zareon Hayes, DE Shamar McCollum, LB Dray Thompson, LB Jerdarius McDaniel

Keep an eye out for: QB Ja'teil Lester, sophomore moving up from JV to start on Varsity, Coach Hayes is confident he can get the job done.

