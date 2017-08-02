MYR passengers respond to judge ordering FAA to review airplane seat sizes

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City Walmart.More >>
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Lake City Walmart.More >>
While the project to connect Fred Nash Boulevard and Harrelson Boulevard is on schedule, those who it affects most want to see the work start sooner rather than later.More >>
While the project to connect Fred Nash Boulevard and Harrelson Boulevard is on schedule, those who it affects most want to see the work start sooner rather than later.More >>
After more than six years of service, the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s four-legged officer is going to start enjoying retirement.More >>
After more than six years of service, the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s four-legged officer is going to start enjoying retirement.More >>
From security lines and extra fees, to tight leg room on the plane, everyone knows flying can be a hassle. Now, there's an effort to make passengers more comfortable and improve their safety.More >>
From security lines and extra fees, to tight leg room on the plane, everyone knows flying can be a hassle. Now, there's an effort to make passengers more comfortable and improve their safety.More >>
Dillon Wildcats Class 3A, Region VIMore >>
Dillon Wildcats Class 3A, Region VIMore >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The two were almost inseparable, until one day when Bethany got sick.More >>
The two were almost inseparable, until one day when Bethany got sick.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>